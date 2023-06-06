Disturbing footage from Bihar's Bettiah has surfaced online, showing a speeding car ploughing into the crowd. The video shows an overspeeding vehicle violently crushing a group of four cycles carrying seven class 10 students en route to their coaching class. Tragically, this unfortunate event unfolded on Tuesday morning along the Bettiah-Lauria National Highway, resulting in injuries to seven female students and a pedestrian. Mumbai Road Accident Video: Morning Walker Crushed to Death After Two Buses Collide in Cuffe Parade.

Bihar Road Accident Video:

आगे ही नहीं पीछे भी...!सड़क पर अपने लेन में तो चले ही लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा है कि आगे के साथ पीछे भी देखना होगा.कार और बाकी वाहनों के चालक तो देखते भी हैं लेकिन अब साइकिल वालों को भी देखना होगा.. लड़कियां अपने लेन में जा रही थीं और पीछे से बोलेरो ने उड़ा दिया.. बेतिया का वीडियो... pic.twitter.com/3YPthqvCV4 — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) June 6, 2023

