New Delhi, January 30: A day after a minor blast was reported near the Israel Embassy in Delhi, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch is now investigating the Telegram account from which the viral screenshot was sent, sources were quoted by news agency ANI. The screenshot claimed that an entity named Jaish-Ul-Hind has taken responsibility for explosion near Israel Embassy on Friday. No loss of life was reported in the blast. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation. Explosion was Just a Trailer, Mentions in Letter Recovered From Israel Embassy Blast Site.

Earlier in the day, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had questioned some people, including a few Iranian nationals, in connection with the blast near the Israeli Embassy. Delhi has been put on high alert and security at airports, railway stations and strategic buildings intensified.

Here's the tweet:

Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the Telegram account from which the viral screenshot was sent that claimed Jaish-Ul-Hind named entity has taken responsibility for yesterday's explosion near Israel Embassy: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

On Friday, a low-intensity improvised explosive device was reported about 5.05 pm on Friday evening at APJ Abdul Kalam Road near the Embassy of Israel. Several window panes of cars parked there were shattered. As soon as the incident was reported, the bomb disposal squad, Special Cell, intelligence agencies and the police visited the spot. The area was sealed as the forensic teams gathered evidence.

After a minor bomb blast in the national capital, a high alert has been sounded at all airports and government buildings across the country. Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained a CCTV footage showing a car dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near the Israel Embassy. The team of investigators from Israel could arrive in New Delhi to assist Indian agencies in the probe over the blast in which some cars were damaged in the high-security zone of Lutyens' Delhi.

