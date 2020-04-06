BMC Denies Sealing of Area Around Matoshree, Residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray, After Tea Vendor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Area around Matoshree (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 6: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday rejected media reports that claimed the area around Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, Matoshree, was sealed. "Media reports that area near Matoshree house in Mumbai is sealed is incorrect," a spokesperson of the civic body said.

Reports claiming that the area around Matoshree was sealed emerged after a tea vendor tested positive for coronavirus. "The vendor runs a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," a BMC official told news agency PTI. BMC officials sprayed disinfectants in the area around Matoshree which is a prestigious address in Mumbai's Bandra East.

Reports About Sealing of Area Near Matoshree Are False:

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has jumped to 748 on Monday. Out of 748, 56 patients were treated successfully. The death toll in the state stands at 45. However, the state health department has different figures. According to the state government, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 868, including 52 deaths.