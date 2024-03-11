In a shocking incident, a minor boy suffered injuries after a monkey attacked him in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The incident occurred on Sunday. The Monkey Attack in Saharanpur has triggered panic in the area. A video of the incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Gangoh police station, has surfaced on social media. The video shows the monkey chasing and attacking a boy. Even as the monkey continued to attack the minor, bystanders did not intervene. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Amroha: Pack of Stray Dogs Chase and Drag Girl in Uttar Pradesh, Locals Rush to Save Her; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Monkey Attack in Saharanpur

Saharanpur- A child was injured by a monkey, CCTV #viral, the child ran to save himself from the monkey attack, the people present at the spot remained spectators, the incident happened in Gangoh town of Gangoh police station area. #Saharanpur #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/x4F7Tdpxgf — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 10, 2024

