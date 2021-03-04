Agra, March 4: A bomb scare has been reported at Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. According to the latest update, the tourists at the iconic destination have been evacuated. Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra, said that the cops received information from the control room that a man called them and said a bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. The official said that CISF has been alerted. Yadav informed that the man's location was traced to Firozabad.

The official added that a security check is being done around Taj Mahal. "We'd received info from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment & he wasn't recruited. A bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon", Yadav said. Bomb Scare Near Antilia: Scorpio With 20 Gelatin Sticks Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence in Mumbai.

Here's the tweet:

CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad. Further investigation underway: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol), Agra — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2021

Check Tweet:

#NewsAlert | Taj Mahal shut temporarily after some unidentified person called authorities claiming that an explosive has been placed in the Taj Mahal complex. Authorities believe it was a hoax call. Amir with details. pic.twitter.com/R1rPx2UeRW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 4, 2021

According to a tweet by Times Now, Taj Mahal has been shut temporarily. Reports inform that some unidentified person called authorities claiming that an explosive has been placed in the Taj Mahal complex. Authorities believe it was a hoax call.

The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble iconic monument on the bank of the river Yamuna in Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

