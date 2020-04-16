BOX8 & Zomato Issue Statements After Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: Zomato on Thursday informed that a rider from one of its restaurant partners who delivered orders in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the online food ordering app said that all customers have been contacted, and the restaurant has been shut, effective immediately. While Zomato didn't name the restaurant, cloud kitchen Box8, said one of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that after the delivery person tested positive for coronavirus, as many as 72 families residing in Delhi's South District were told to observe self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi, 72 Families, Whom He Delivered Food to, Asked to Self-Quarantine.

Even though Zomato assured that safety measures were followed by them, people on Twitter complained that they have taken delivery from riders, who were not even wearing mask and gloves. The delivery boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, while others who came in his contact are being monitored on a daily basis.

India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 10,477 are active cases while 1,488 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 414. In Delhi, 1578 have been infected with coronavirus so far, out of which, 32 people have died.