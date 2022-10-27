The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered one bag containing weapons in the Ferozepur district, near the India-Pakistan border. The bag contained 3 AK-47 rifles with 6 empty magazines, 3 mini AK-47 rifles with 5 empty magazines, 3 pistols with 6 empty magazines, and 200 rounds of ammunition. Reportedly, the arms and ammunition were found during a search near the zero line. Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF at Kalam Dogar Border Outpost Near Amritsar in Punjab .

Bag With AK-47 Rifle Found in Ferozpur:

