New Delhi, March 30: In a major policy clarification ahead of India’s upcoming population exercise, the Union Government has confirmed that couples in live-in relationships may be counted as “married” in Census 2027, provided they consider their relationship a stable union. The update was issued on March 30, 2026, through a detailed set of 33 FAQs on the newly launched self-enumeration portal.

According to official guidelines, the classification hinges on self-perception rather than legal status. If partners in a live-in arrangement view their relationship as long-term and stable, they can identify as a married couple during enumeration. Experts believe this pragmatic approach will help capture more accurate household data while avoiding legal ambiguities around marriage and cohabitation. Census 2027: Houselisting and Housing Census Phase To Begin in April 2026, Digital Self-Enumeration and Geo-Tagging Part of Process, Says RGI.

The move is particularly significant as India prepares for its first fully digital census, marking a shift from traditional paper-based data collection to a technology-driven system. Census 2027, the 16th national census, introduces multiple digital tools designed to streamline the process and improve accuracy.

Among the key innovations is the HLO mobile application, which will be used by over 30 lakh enumerators to collect real-time data securely. Additionally, a self-enumeration portal allows citizens to submit their household details online before field verification. The government has also introduced mascots, ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’, symbolising progress and inclusive growth through data-driven governance. Census 2027: What Are the 33 Questions for Phase 1? Full List Here.

The census will be conducted in two phases. Phase I, beginning April 1, 2026, focuses on houselisting and housing conditions, capturing details such as building materials, household assets, and consumption patterns. Phase II, scheduled for February 2027, will record individual demographic data including age, religion, and caste, marking the return of caste-based data collection after decades.

This expanded and inclusive approach is expected to significantly improve the accuracy of India’s demographic database. By recognising live-in relationships as stable family units, policymakers can better assess housing demand, welfare distribution, and urban migration trends.

With a budget allocation of INR 11,718 crore, the government aims to deliver “Census-as-a-Service,” enabling ministries to access machine-readable data quickly for policy planning. As India embraces digital enumeration, Census 2027 is set to redefine how the country understands its population and evolving social structures.

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