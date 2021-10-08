Chandigarh, October 8: In a blunder, the Chandigarh police on Thursday revealed name and personal details of a senior British diplomat who was allegedly molested. The diplomat filed a complaint on Wednesday based on which an FIR was registered. On Thursday, the Chandigarh police uploaded the FIR on its website, revealing her name, phone number, address etc. Normally, identities of victims of molestation and sexual assault are not revealed. Chandigarh: Trader Rams Audi SUV Into Biker During Test Drive; Arrested.

Moreover, the Chandigarh police did not classified the FIR as sensitive, thus making it available to any individual who logs on to the website, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Even though such cases are mentioned on the website, they remain inaccessible to the general public. "The FIR should not have been uploaded on the website, I will get it checked," Superintendent of Police Ketan Bansal was quoted as saying. Chandigarh Shocker: Couple Held With Country-Made Pistols, Live Cartridges; Case Registered.

The 60-year-old British diplomat has alleged that she was molested by a bike-borne man near Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) in Sector 10 on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to play tennis. "I was walking past the residential houses when a motorcycle came up behind me. The rider hit me hard with his hand or something on my back. I shouted at him and ran after him but he sped away," she said in her complaint.

The police booked the accused under Section 354 (sexual harassment) and 354 A (assault or use of criminal force on any woman or abet such act with the intention of disrobing) of Indian Penal Code. However, the accused remained at large. A manhunt has been launched and cops are looking into data of mobile phones active in the area at the time of incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).