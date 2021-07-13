Chandigarh, July 13: In a shocking incident, a couple has been arrested by the Chandigarh police with two country-made pistols and ten live cartridges, as per reports. According to police, the couple, identified as Rahul and Heena, were reportedly involved in supplying weapons to criminals. Superintendent of Police, Ketan Bansal told the Hindustan Times, "The accused were not only supplying weapons to gangsters but even small-time criminals and people looking for illegal arms. They used social media to strike deals." Uttar Pradesh: 3 Held On Their Way To Meerut To Set Up Illegal Arms Factory, Weapons Recovered.

Accused Rahul used to procure the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pardesh and supply them in Chandigarh and nearby locations, as per report. The police reportedly said that the weapon deal was made on social media platforms like Facebook, following which the arms were delivered. “Rahul’s wife accompanied him for deliveries to dodge checking by the police, Bansal said as reported by HT. Uttar Pradesh: Illegal Arms Factory Unearthed in Amethi, 12 Country-Made Pistols Recovered.

He reportedly added, “Though the couple has been into supplying weapons for a long time, they had never been arrested before.” According to the report, the accused couple was arrested on Sunday while they were on their way to supply arms. They are currently serving a five-day police remand. A case has been reportedly launched the couple under the Arms Act.

In a similar incident, three people were nabbed by Noida police while they were on their way to set up an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Meerut. The incident was reported earlier this month. 30 live cartridges, 50 dead ones, 23 magazines, 80 spring rolls, 10 pistols, drill machines and other equipment were recovered from their possession.

