Chandigarh, July 29: The Chandigarh police have arrested a trader who allegedly rammed an Audi car into a biker during a test drive. The incident took place on July 26. The biker, identified as 20-year-old Arun Kohli, succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER the next day. The accused has been identified as Ranji Singh Pannu, who lives in Sector 15 in Chandigarh. Chandigarh: Uber Cab Driver Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Woman Passenger.

Ranji took an Audi e-tron SUV for a test drive. Representatives of the car agency were also in the luxury vehicle. To check the Audi SUV's speed limit, Ranji allegedly accelerated it up and ended up hitting Arun Kohli's bike, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Arun sustained serious injuries. His friend Ankita, who was riding pillion, was also injured in the accident. Chandigarh Shocker: Couple Held With Country-Made Pistols, Live Cartridges; Case Registered.

Both Arun and Ankita were taken to GMSH in Sector 16, where doctors referred Arun to PGIMER. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Arun was a resident of Khuda Ali Sher. He worked for a pharmaceutical company. Following the incident, the police arrested Rajni. He was later released on bail.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Rajni, who is the son of a former IFS officer, Baljeet Singh Pannu. His family owns a mall in Amritsar.

