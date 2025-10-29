Chennai, October 29: A horrifying incident in Chennai has shocked residents after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver who later dropped her home as if nothing had happened. The accused, identified as Sivakumar from Odaipatti taluk in Theni district, was arrested on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the woman, originally from Tripura and residing with her husband in Maduravoyal, had booked a bike taxi through a vehicle aggregator app late Sunday night to travel to Pallikaranai to meet a friend. She requested the driver to wait so he could drop her back home afterward, to which he agreed. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet in Bandra, Sent to Police Custody Following Arrest.

However, during the return journey in the early hours of Monday, Sivakumar allegedly diverted the route toward a deserted area, threatened the woman, and raped her. After the assault, he shockingly dropped her back at her residence before leaving the spot. Karnataka High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man Accused of Forcing Sex With Bumble Match in OYO Room, Says ‘Relationship Was Born of Mutual Volition’.

The traumatized victim informed her husband about the incident, following which a complaint was filed at the T-5 Vanagaram Police Station. Investigators verified her statement and confirmed the details of the assault. A case was subsequently registered, and the police tracked down and arrested the accused.

Authorities have seized the motorcycle used in the crime, and Sivakumar was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The disturbing case has reignited concerns over women’s safety in app-based taxi services and prompted calls for stricter background checks on drivers operating through ride-hailing platforms.

