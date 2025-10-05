Mumbai, October 5: Today, October 5, the Mumbai police said that they arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in the city. Cops said that the accused raped the minor inside a public toilet in Bandra. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, October 1. After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court the next day.

According to a report in PTI, the court remanded the accused to police custody till Monday, October 6. A Nirmal Nagar police official said that the accused is in his 20s. The official further added that the accused has been identified as the son of a local politician who is a member of an opposition party. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Friend’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Over Personal Feud in Taloja.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident. In a separate incident which took place in Andheri East, a real estate agent was caught allegedly trying to sexually exploit two young girls playing outside their homes. The incident, caught on CCTV, took place in the lobby of a building in the MIDC area.

As per details, the victims, aged six and seven, were playing in the building's lobby when the accused Rajan Jadhav (58) approached them. It is reported that the accused quietly took one of the girls aside, covered her mouth, in an alleged attempted to sexually assault her. The incident came to light when a parent arrived searching for their child and was shocked by what they saw. Mumbai Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Dies by Suicide in Santacruz, Her ‘History-Sheeter’ Partner Drops Off Her Body at Parents’ House.

They quickly raised the alarm, which led other residents to gather. Together, they restrained the accused before alerting the police.

