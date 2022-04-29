Chennai, April 29: Four men were arrested in Chennai near New Manali town after they beat a 32-year-old auto rickshaw driver to death over previous enmity and took selfies with his corpse to prove to their friends that they had committed the murder. They deceased has been identified as Ravichandran(32).

The murder took place on Wednesday night and the four were arrested on Thursday morning based on the photograph they had posted on a Whatsapp group, reported TOI.

Madhan Kumar (31), Dhanush (19), Jayaprakash (18) and Bharat (19), were arrested by the Chennai Police for murdering 32-year-old Ravichandran. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover After Varmala Ceremony in Mathura

According to police, the deceased had a quarrel with Madhan, one of the accused, a few days ago.

Madhan had invited Ravichandran to a liquor party at a playground in New Manali town on Wednesday, claiming he wanted to sort out the differences between them. Gurugram: 35-year-Old Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Armed Assailant in Bilaspur Khurd, Police Suspect Rivalry

When Ravichandran’s wife Keerthana tried to contact him, his phone was switched off. She and some relatives went in search of him and they reached the MRF playground in Vetri Nagar.

Upon reaching the playground, they found Ravichandran lying dead in the corner and the gang of 4 clicking pictures of themselves near the body.

The gang threatened them after Keerthana and the others found Ravichandran’s body with injuries all over. The evidence looked like they had attacked him with liquor bottles.

The body was sent to Stanley Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Based on Keerthana’s complaint, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Avadi, formed special teams, who launched a hunt and nabbed the four accused.

According to one of the investigating officers, the selfie helped identify the murderers.

