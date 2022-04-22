Gurugram, April 22: A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a bike-borne armed assailant in Gurugram's Bilaspur Khurd village, the police said on Friday.

The accused fired several bullets, five of which hit the victim and he died on the spot, they said.

The accused had tried to flee the spot, but was nabbed by the deceased's cousin brothers and handed him over to the police. Police investigation revealed that on Thursday night the victim, Deepak, was present outside a house, which he had put on rent, when he was fired upon.

The complaint Sandeep, the cousin brother of the deceased, told the police that a man, identified as Kailash, a resident of Rohtak had shot several rounds at Deepak. Jammu and Kashmir: Top LeT Commander Among 4 Terrorist Killed in Encounter at Baramulla.

"Kailash earlier used to reside in Deepak's rented accommodation that's why I also know him. Over an old enmity, he shot Deepak and tried to flee the spot, but was nabbed by cousin brothers Mukesh and Rajesh," the complainant told the police. In connection with the incident, a case of murder, including the Arms Act, has been registered against the accused. Fraud in Gurugram: Hyderabad Engineer Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Fake Call Centre on the Pretext of Providing Job.

"We are questioning the accused to ascertain the actual motive behind the killing. Further probe is underway," said a police officer pervy with the matter.

