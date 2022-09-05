Mumbai, September 5: In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old techie died after he fell from the seventh floor of his apartment in Navalur near OMR. Police officials said that the 28-year-old techie is from Coimbatore but was working in the city. The deceased has been identified as Pranesh.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday at around 1.30 pm when security guards of Praneesh's apartment heard a loud thud. When they reached the spot, they found Pranesh lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The deceased was working for a private tech firm in Siruseri SIPCOT. Hyderabad Shocker: Psychologist Turns ‘Motivational Quotes’ Into Sex Chats With Girl Students, Arrested.

Reports suggest that the deceased was residing in an apartment complex in Navalur, near the Old Mahabalipuram Road. Cops said that Praneesh was staying alone at his apartment when the incident took place. Praneesh's mother was staying with him, however, a few days ago she left for Oman to meet his sister.

Acting on the information received from the security guards, the Kelambakkam police registered a case. His body was sent for post-mortem to the Chengalpet Government Hospital. The police are investigating the case to know whether the deceased jumped off the building or if he tripped and fell from his balcony.

In a separate incident, a dead body of a 62-year-old man was found stuffed inside a plastic bag on Saturday morning in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The incident took place near Nerkundram in Chinmaya Nagar. The incident came to light when the sanitation workers who reached the spot for work noticed the body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).