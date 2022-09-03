Chennai, September 3: A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai where a dead body of a 62-year-old man was found stuffed inside a plastic bag on Saturday morning. The incident took place near Nerkundram in Chinmaya Nagar, reported India Today.

Reportedly, cops suspect that the elderly man was murdered first, and then his body was dumped on the spot. The incident came to light when the sanitation workers who had reached the spot for work this morning first noticed the body. Following this, the workers informed the Virugambakkam police about the dead body. Upon receiving the information, cops rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Maharashtra Shocker: Dead Body of 25-Year-Old Female Student From Nainital Found Hanging in Hostel Room of FTII in Pune; Police Suspect Suicide.

Later, the man was identified as Baskaran, a businessman from Chennai. Reportedly, Baskaran's phone was switched off last night and he was unreachable. His family is said to have filed a complaint with the police.

As per the reports, the man's hands and feet were tied and his mouth was stuffed with cloth. The deceased's car was also found nearby.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body has been for an autopsy by the police who are now scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find a clue. Reportedly, 6 special teams have been formed by the Tamil Nadu police to nab the accused.

