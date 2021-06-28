Chennai, June 28: A woman in Chennai dies by suicide due to alleged harassment by her in-laws for dowry. The deceased has been identified as Jothisri. She married Balamurugan last year in December. At the time of the wedding, Jothisri’s family had reportedly given a large amount of money and even jewellery to Balamurugan. However, her in-laws allegedly started demanding more money. The incident surfaced on Sunday.

According to a report published in India Today, Balamurugan’s family allegedly harassed the victim for more money, stating that they had purchased a new house. The woman came to her father’s place within two weeks due to the alleged harassment. However, after few days, the issue was settled, and the Jothisri returned to her in-law’s house. Haryana: Woman Alleges Husband, In-Laws Repeatedly Harassed Her for Dowry Despite Reconciliation Efforts.

As per the reports, the victim was allegedly locked in a room by her mother-in-law soon after she returned. The power supply of the room was also reportedly cut. The woman took the extreme step as she was unable to bear the mental and physical torture. Jothisri’s mobile phone was recovered after Thirumullaivoyal Regional Transport Office (RTO) initiated an investigation, reported the media house.

After the victim’s cell phone was recovered, police found videos in which she shared her trauma at in-laws’ place. A suicide note was also recovered. Jothisri, in one of her videos, held her in-laws responsible for her death. The victim’s husband and her mother-in-law have been arrested by the police.

Last week, a young Kerala woman had also died by suicided allegedly due to harassment by in-laws over dowry. Vismaya V Nair was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Kollam on June 21. The incident had sparked an outrage in the country.

