Chandigarh, April 14: In a shocking incident, a woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws repeatedly harassed her for dowry, abuse and beat her up, despite police intervention. A resident of Haryana's Kalka, the woman was married to a Patiala based man in 2016, and after continuous harassment left the house the following year only to reunite with her husband again in 2018 in police's presence. However, the woman claimed that the situation did not change, as per report. Pregnant Woman Found Hanging at Her Home in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar; In-Laws Booked for Dowry.

She has further accused her husband of threatening to make her life hell if she delivers a girl child and asked to undertake sex determination test, which she denied. The woman delivered a girl child in June 2018 and claimed that her daughter was denied adequate nutrition. "My husband made sure to let me know that my life will not be easy from then on,” said the woman in an FIR as reported by the Indian Express. Delhi: Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide Allegedly Over Dowry Harassment, Husband Arrested.

As per report, the woman finally left her husband's home in November last year. Following which she submitted a complaint at the women help desk of Kalka in December. "He has since been threatening to kill me. Despite several attempts at reconciliation, he has not changed. I don’t think he will,” she reportedly said. The FIR in the matter was however filed only on Monday.

In an dowry harassment incident in March this year, a woman was found hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. As per reports, the woman was married for an year and was continuously harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The deceased's family has alleged that her husband killed and then hanged her to make it look like suicide. A case was registered in the manner.

