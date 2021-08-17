New Delhi, August 17: In a bid to help all the landless labourers in the state, the Chhattisgarh government has launched a scheme that will provide financial relief to not only the farm labourers or construction workers, but also several other types of workers across the state, providing them a direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per year in instalments.

The Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Majdur Nyay Yojana, or the 'RG Nyay for Rural Landless Labourers', is aimed at covering MGNREGA and contract workers, while giving assistance to other beneficiaries, including barbers, blacksmiths, dhobis and priests, ensuring their welfare and social security.

The state has earmarked a budget of around Rs 200 crore for the scheme that will provide financial support to over 12 lakh such labourers who don't own any land in the state.

"Rural landless labourers are among the people who need this scheme the most today. Land stands for security in rural India. But those without land must also be secured. And this is the responsibility of the state," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan: Nearly 1.41 Lakh Children Cured of Malnutrition With Distribution of Hot-Cooked Meal and All-Round Nourishment in Chhattisgarh.

"We have launched a first of its kind scheme which focuses on delivering economic justice to rural landless labourers. Over 12 lakh households will benefit from this scheme. We hope to be able to ensure true justice and true freedom for them," he added.

Asked about the implementation of the scheme, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said: "We are already implementing the Nyay scheme for farmers. But what about landless labourers in rural India? This was the thought that prompted our government to announce the scheme and begin the work to implement it.

"Landless labourers are particularly vulnerable and it is imperative for the government to ensure their financial security." Government sources said the scheme, which will start from this financial year itself, will be a role model for the other states to follow.

The beneficiaries of the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumihin Majdur Nyay Yojana can register themselves on the dedicated portal ‘rggbkmny.cg.nic.in' between September 1 and November 30. Chhattisgarh Govt Will Pay for Education of Children Whose Parents Died of COVID-19, Provide Scholarship Under Mahtari Dular Scheme.

They will be identified with the aid of local panchayats where a list of beneficiaries will be put up so that the rightful beneficiaries who don't find their names on the list can apply for their just benefits, sources said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has often advocated direct transfer of money into the bank accounts of people to kickstart the economy.

