Chhattisgarh Govt Will Pay for Education of Children Whose Parents Died of COVID-19, Provide Scholarship Under Mahtari Dular Scheme:

Chhattisgarh government will pay for education of children who lost their parents due to #COVID19, scholarship also to be provided under state's Mahtari Dular Scheme. State govt will also take care of education of children whose earning member of family has died of Covid: CMO — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

