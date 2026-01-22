Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Six people were killed and five others injured after a massive explosion occurred in the kiln of an iron plant in Balodabazar, falling under the jurisdiction of Bhatapara Rural Police Station on Thursday, officials said.

District Collector Deepak Soni informed that all the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur for further treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the blast took place while coal was being burned and rotated inside the kiln, resulting in a violent explosion that caused extensive damage to the plant and claimed multiple lives. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

The police and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the site shortly after the explosion to carry out rescue operations.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

