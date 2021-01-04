New Delhi, January 4: China's People Liberation Army escalated the situation at Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh by utilisation of "unorthodox weapons and amassing large number of troops", said the Ministry of Defence in its year-end review.

The ministry also pointed that Chinese made unilateral and provocative actions to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India responded to it in a firm and non-escalatory way, ensuring the sanctity of our claims in Eastern Ladakh.

"Indian Army has maintained all protocols and Agreements between the two countries while the PLA escalated the situation by utilisation of unorthodox weapons and amassing large number of troops," the ministry said. China Orders 3-Year Prison for Hong Kong Activists Who Tried Fleeing to Taiwan Amid National Security Law Row.

The year end review stated that Indian Army with assistance from Indian Air Force, mobilised troops including accretionary forces in a very short duration including heavy equipment like guns, tanks as also ammunition, rations and clothing.

"Our engineers constructed roads, accommodation shelters and bridges to assist troop deployment," said the ministry adding that in a major skirmish in Galwan, 20 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives while preventing PLA troops from ingressing into our territory. The Chinese also suffered significant casualties.

Later on August 28 and 29, 2020, Indian troops in a precautionary deployment, pre-empted Chinese expansionist designs and occupied heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

"Braving inclement weather, own troops continue to be deployed on these heights,a the ministry pointed. Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) and winter preparations for the enhanced strength has been completed and troops are well entrenched to counter any misadventure by Chinese forces.

While the Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, talks are also progressing to resolve the issue in an amicable manner. The ministry also said that India categorically conveyed China that any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo at the border is unacceptable and that India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. '39 Indian Sailors Stuck in China, Bring Them Back': Shiv Sena Appeals to Centre.

The ministry also stated that to make the Indian Army future-ready, budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements have been removed.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

The eighth round of military talks between both the countries happened on November 6 and there was no breakthrough.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).