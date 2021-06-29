Saputara, June 29: The local administration in Dang district of Gujarat has banned clicking selfies at all public places. Additional District Magistrate in Dang TK Damor issued orders to make taking selfies at any place in the district a criminal offence. Dang, which has many picturesque tourist places, has become the first district in Gujarat that has banned clicking selfies. Ahmedabad Woman Ayesha Banu Makrani Records Last Video Message Before Jumping into Sabarmati River; Case Registered Against Husband For Abetment to Suicide.

Damor issued a public notification dated June 23 prohibiting selfies at all places in Dang. "With the start of the monsoon, there has been a huge influx of tourists in Dang. While enjoying nature, many act irresponsibly by taking selfies which lead to accidents that could prove fatal. The notification has been issued to prevent such incidents," the senior official was quoted by TOI as saying.

Apart from tourist places, the administration said, people would take selfies at roads, cliffs and near waterfalls on highways. "Considering such risky behaviour, prohibitory orders have been issued for the entire district," Damor added. In 2019, the administration had banned the taking of selfies on the Waghai-Saputara highway and at waterfalls.

A large number of tourists are visiting Dang after coronavirus-induced restrictions have been lifted. A person caught taking selfie will be charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The offender may face jail term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to Rs 200, or with both.

"The order has been issued to prevent accidents and the police will implement it strictly. Meanwhile, we are taking various steps as the crowd is increasing during the weekend," Superintendent of Police RS Jadeja said. The orders also prohibits locals from entering rivers or any water bodies during the monsoon to wash clothes, bathe or for other work.

