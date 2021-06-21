We are all guilty of opening Snapchat and attempting duck face. And while that often turns into multiple snapshots of a badly executed pout (making it look cute is the real challenge, seriously) we can all appreciate our fun and memorable selfie moments. Be it a new outfit or just feeling cute for the heck of it, selfies help capture those small moments of bliss in our lives. So on the occasion of National Selfie Day, we are gonna take a look at some effortlessly funny and cute quotes you can use while captioning your selfies on Instagram. After all, did it even happen if it wasn't documented on the 'gram? National Selfie Day 2021: Fascinating Facts About selfies To Post on Social Media In Celebration of This Day.

Funny But Witty Caption Ideas for Girls:

1.Stress doesn’t really go with my outfit.

2. Confidence Level: Selfie with no filter.

3. Some people grow up, I glow up.

4. Always classy, never trashy, and a little bit sassy.

5. I don’t always surf the internet, but when I do, eyebrows!

6.. I woke up like this. (Because I fell asleep in this getup and makeup.)

7. This girl is on fire! No really, my muscles are burning from all the exercising I did.

8. Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.

9. I sparkle from the inside out.

10. Life isn’t perfect. But my hair is!

11. “Who is that girl I see, staring straight back at me?” -Mulan

12. I’m too glam to give a damn.

13. This is the most magical picture you’ll ever see in your life.

14. Why be moody when you can shake yo booty?

15. How much do I weigh? One hundred and sexy!

Cool but Cute Captions for Boys:

1. Did I make your heart skip a bit?

2. Real men don’t take selfies. Ironic, isn’t it?

3. My skin and bones have seen better days.

4. I may not have a six-pack, but I like to think of myself as sexy in my own way.

5. I know that looks aren't everything, but I have them just in case.

6. 50% Savage. 50% Sweetness.

7. Wanna know what else is bigger than my smile? My heart.

8. Vanity is the new trend!

9. New look, same mistakes.

10. Just a pic of me being an idiot.

11. Wanna see my guns?

12. “Time to witness the handsome!” - Lancelot (Mobile Legends)

13. I didn’t choose the thug life. The thug life chose me.

14. In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic.

15. Don’t let your eyes be blinded by my handsomeness.

Make sure to use these captions to add that effortlessly cute touch to your selfies. I mean, hot girl summer is already here so you better hurry!

