Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days: 'Social Distancing is Only Option to Combat Coronavirus,' Says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that social distancing is the only option to break the cycle of Coronavirus. He also informed that even developed nations are struggling to contain COVID-19. The Premier also declared a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, which could come into effect from midnight. Get Latest Updates on Coronavirus Here.

"Social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop Coronavirus - stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses," says PM Narendra Modi. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Announced by PM Narendra Modi to Fight Coronavirus, to Come Into Effect From Midnight.

The total number of COVID cases reached 519 in India on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of this, 470 are active coronavirus cases, while 39 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The number of deaths is nine.

In Maharashtra, the numbers have reached 107 with four casualties, while Kerala has reported 91 cases. According to the Health Ministry, there are 41 cases in Karnataka and 33 cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed that no new case had been reported in the past 40 hours. "Of the 30 patients, 23 are under treatment. While one person died, others have been cured. We have to understand that the fight is very long. Any moment, the number can increase," he said.