New Delhi, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack at the Congress party, accusing it of indulging in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and also humiliate the SC/ST communities.

PM Modi's tirade came on back of Congress's demand for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, whom they accused of disrespecting Dr Ambedkar during his speech in the Rajya Sabha. ‘Amit Shah Maafi Mango’: Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc MPs Protest in Parliament Premises, Demand Home Minister’s Apology for BR Ambedkar Remarks (Watch Video).

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi lambasted the Congress, claiming the party had a long history of undermining Ambedkar’s contributions. “In Parliament, HM Amit Shah ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth!”

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!" Amit Shah’s BR Ambedkar Remarks: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Congress Uproar Over Home Minister’s Comments on Bhimrao Ambedkar.

PM Modi further wrote. "The people of India have seen time and again how one party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities." He emphasized his government’s commitment to realizing Ambedkar’s vision, citing landmark initiatives aimed at improving the lives of marginalized communities.

"It is due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar that we are what we are! Our government has worked tirelessly over the last decade to fulfill his vision," he said.

Shedding light on flagship programs of his govt, the Prime Minister pointed to various initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ujjwala Yojana, highlighting their transformative impact on the poor and marginalized.

“Our Government has worked tirelessly to fulfil the vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar over the last decade. Take any sector - be it removing 25 crore people from poverty, strengthening the SC/ST Act, our Government’s flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and more, each of them has touched the lives of the poor and marginalised,” he said.

PM Modi also detailed steps taken by his government to honor Ambedkar’s legacy, particularly the development of Panchteerth, five key sites associated with Ambedkar’s life. Among these, he mentioned the resolution of the long-pending issue of land for Chaitya Bhoomi and the government’s acquisition of 26, Alipur Road in Delhi, where Ambedkar spent his last days.

"The house in London where Dr. Ambedkar stayed during his studies has also been acquired and preserved," PM Modi added, underscoring the government’s efforts to enshrine Ambedkar’s memory in the national consciousness. The Prime Minister also mentioned how Congress tried to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar.

“The list of the Congress' sins towards Dr. Ambedkar includes: Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice. Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue. Denying him a Bharat Ratna. Denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall,” he said.

“Congress can try as they want but they can’t deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi's sharp retort at the Congress party goes to spotlight the 'hypocrisy' of grand old party on the Dalit icon while positioning his government as the one which upholds and respects Ambedkar’s legacy.

