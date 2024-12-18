New Delhi, December 18: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as Congress members sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah for his remarks during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Some members of INDIA bloc were also in the Well of the House. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present in the House along with his sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Members of other Opposition parties, including from Trinamool Congress, stood at their seats in support of the Congress.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The minister also claimed that the Congress has now been forced to take the name of Ambedkar though the party does not respect him. Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm.