New Delhi, August 2: Former Environment Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday questioned the death of ninth Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno national park, saying something has really gone wrong at Kuno and this is what happens when one man's vanity and desperate need for self-glory takes over.

In a cryptic tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh said, “Something has really gone wrong at Kuno… The ninth cheetah death took place this morning. The argument that all these deaths are expected mortality is complete nonsense and has been debunked by international cheetah experts.” Cheetah Death in Kuno National Park: One More Cheetah Dies at KNP in Madhya Pradesh, Ninth Feline Die Since March.

Hitting out at the government, he said, “This is what happens when science and transparency take a backseat. This is what happens when one man's vanity and desperate need for self-glory takes over.” His remarks came after ninth Cheetah, Dhatri, died in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Another Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Toll Rises to Nine.

"A female cheetah, Dhatri (Tiblisi), was found dead this morning. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted," a press note issued by authorities at the park stated. The nine cheetahs, who have died at the national park in Madhya Pradesh, include three cubs.

