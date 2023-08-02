Days after South African Cheetah 'Suraj' died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, yet another cheetah has died, according to the initial reports. Aseem Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), confirmed the death of the cheetah on Wednesday. This happens to be 11 such cheetah death in the park. Further details about the incident are awaited. South African Cheetah Dies at Kuno: Male Cheetah Suraj Found Dead at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

Another Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh | One more cheetah in Kuno National Park has died: Aseem Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 2, 2023

