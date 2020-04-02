Coronavirus Death Toll in India Touches 51 After Giani Nirmal Singh, Former Hazroori Ragi of Golden Temple, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Amritsar

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Punjab, April 2: Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar died at 4:30 AM today. According to an ANI tweet, Nirmal Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, as informed by KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management. With this, the death toll in the country due to COVID-19 increased to 51.

On Wednesday, the first coronavirus patient from Mumbai’s Dharavi died. The 56-year-old man was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. He was then shifted to Sion Hospital. All his family members were quarantines and they will be tested on Thursday for coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Touch 1834 After Highest Increase of 437 in a Day.

Check ANI tweet:

Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar has passed away at around 4:30 AM today. Nirmal Singh had tested positive for #coronavirus on Wednesday: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19) — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

The COVID-19 cases surged in India on Wednesday to 1834 - the highest increase of 437 over the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the country due to coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department update today. A 6-day old male infant, his 26-year old mother, a policeman and a nurse were among the 33 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the state.