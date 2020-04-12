Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,447, Death Toll Mounts to 273; Maharashtra Remains Worst-Hit State

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 12: India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 8,447 with at least 909 new cases and 34 deaths recorded in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update on Sunday. Of the total cases, 7,409 are active cases while 764 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospital and one person has migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country on April 12, stood at 273. When Will Coronavirus End in India?

Among the affected states by the deadly disease, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with as many as 1,761 cases and 127 deaths. According to the data by the Health Ministry, at least 208 people have recovered from the disease in the state. Mumbai recorded the highest single day deaths of coronavirus patients on Sunday with 16 of the state's 22 deaths. The BMC informed that the metropolis also recorded 217 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the number of total number of infected people in the city to 1,399. Catch Coronavirus Updates Here:

Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths 1 Andhra Pradesh 381 11 6 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 64 19 1 6 Chandigarh 19 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 25 10 0 8 Delhi 1069 25 19 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 432 44 22 11 Haryana 185 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 6 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 224 6 4 14 Jharkhand 17 0 1 15 Karnataka 226 37 6 16 Kerala 374 142 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 564 0 36 19 Maharashtra 1761 208 127 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 54 12 1 23 Puducherry 7 1 0 24 Punjab 151 5 11 25 Rajasthan 700 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 969 44 10 27 Telengana 504 43 9 28 Tripura 2 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 452 45 5 31 West Bengal 134 19 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 8447 765 273

In Delhi, a total of 1,069 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far while the fatality count reached to 19 in the national capital. As many as 25 people have been cured. The other states in India that have been severely affected by coronavirus include Tamil Nadu with 969 cases and 10 deaths, Rajasthan with 700 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 564 cases and Telangana with 504 COVID-19 positive cases.

On Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that more than 40 vaccines were under development but none had reached the next stage. Manoj Murhekar of the ICMR informed that there were 219 -- 151 government and 68 private -- COVID-19 testing facilities in the country.

Globally, the number of positive cases jumped to 1,834,949 on Sunday. The death toll also crossed 100,000. The United States is the worst-affected country as over 600,000 cases have registered in this country so far. The maximum number of deaths were also reported the US as over 21,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.