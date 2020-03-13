Coronavirus in India: Two Suspected COVID-19 Deaths Reported From Kerala, Test Reports Awaited

People wearing masks following coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kottayam, March 13: Panic gripped in Kerala's Kottayam after two persons who were under observation for suspected Coronavirus died on Friday. In the first case, a 68-year-old who was under observation for suspected COVID-19 died on Friday. Although his death is attributed to a heart attack, post-mortem reported are awaited to confirm the cause of death. First Coronavirus Death in India: Karnataka Health Department Confirms 76-Year-Old Kalaburagi Man Who Died Tested Positive For COVID-19.

His swab sample is also collected to check if he was suffering from COVID-19. The results are expected to come in two days. Health officials have directed relatives of the deceased to maintain a safe distance from the body, The Hindu reported. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 15 Laboratories Started for COVID-19 Tests, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha.

In the second case, a person admitted to Kottayam hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward died. The officials, however, attributed death to septicemia and said that the 72-year-old patient had not tested positive for the virus, Hindustan Times reported. Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

The Coronavirus cases in India reached 81 on Monday, with Kerala worst-affected with 19 cases, including three recovered. Though the fatality rate of Coronavirus is very low, it is highly infectious.

Taking note of the current situation, the Kerala government has ordered the closure of educational institutions and cinema halls till the month-end. Examinations of Class 1 to Class 7 standards have been put on hold. The examinations for Class 10, 12 will however continue.