Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 12: As the total coronavirus cases crossed 70 mark in India, the government has released helpline numbers for states and union territories amid COVID-19 outbreak. 77 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus in the country. Of these, 17 are foreigners. The government has also released a central helpline number- 011-23978046. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Health Ministry Releases ‘Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who Wins the Fight’ Comic for COVID-19 Awareness Among Kids.

In India, Kerala has reported 19 cases (including three recovered), the maximum confirmed cases in the country. People can get any coronavirus-related informations for these helpline numbers. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Swiggy And Zomato Release Advisory on Measures Taken to Minimise Spread of COVID-19 Infection.

Coronavirus Helpline Numbers for States and Union Territories:

States/Union Territories helpline numbers for #COVID19 released by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/nGp96sTgFV — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statement today said that "government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus". He further informed that "No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days."

Amid increasing numbers, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that 15 laboratories have been set up in the country to test for the virus. "National Institute of Virology in Pune is our central reference lab. After this we started with 15 labs because this is not a routine test, it can't be tested in every laboratory," the Minister said.

"Even now, despite this being such a big task, activities are being coordinated at 51 laboratories across the country and collection centres at 56 locations," he added.

COVID-19 can be avoided by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using alcohol-based sanitizers, maintaining good distance while talking with someone who is coughing or sneezing.