Coronavirus in Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo, Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar to Remain Closed Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Threat

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Bhubaneswar, March 14: The Nandankanan Zoo and the state botanical garden in Bhubaneswar will be closed for the public from March 15 to March 31 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced that all educational institutions shall remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations. Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, conferences have been cancelled. Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties, etc. will be regulated by local authorities. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Padma Award Ceremony Postponed as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 84 in The Country.

Cinemas, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed till March 31. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to deal with the outbreak. Earlier, the Chief Minister said, "We are faced with a threat that does not discriminate between developed countries and underdeveloped countries, between democratic or non-democratic countries. Rich and Poor societies all are equally vulnerable." He also appealed to people to act in a responsible manner and desist from rumour mongering, misinformation circulation and irresponsible conduct.

The total numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 83, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan in December last year and so far it has spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people worldwide.