New York, February 2: Recently unsealed court documents from a massive tranche of files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have revealed that fragments of the Kiswa, the sacred cloth covering the Kaaba in Makkah, were shipped to him by associates in the United Arab Emirates.

The records, made public as part of ongoing legal disclosures involving Epstein's estate and associates, include correspondence detailing the logistics of transporting these highly revered religious artifacts to Epstein’s residences.

The unsealed files include email exchanges between Epstein's staff and Emirati business contacts.

Jeffrey Epstein Received Sacred Kaaba Cloth From UAE

According to the records, the shipments were facilitated by UAE-based associates who managed the acquisition and framing of the silk fragments. In one instance, a 2017 exchange detailed the delivery of three specific pieces of the cloth to Epstein’s property in Florida via British Airways.

While the documents describe the physical items and their transport, they do not explicitly define the nature of the relationship that prompted such a gift. However, the presence of these artifacts in Epstein's possession underscores his ties to influential figures in the Middle East, a region where he frequently sought business opportunities and social prestige.

The Significance of the Kiswa

The Kiswa is one of the most sacred objects in Islam, made of high-quality silk and embroidered with Quranic verses in gold and silver thread. It is replaced annually during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Traditionally, pieces of the retired cloth are gifted by the Saudi monarchy to foreign dignitaries, museums, and high-ranking religious institutions as a mark of extreme honor and respect.

The revelation that a convicted sex offender was a recipient of these fragments has led to criticism from observers and religious figures. The Saudi government maintains strict control over the production and distribution of the Kiswa, making its acquisition by a private individual like Epstein a matter of significant controversy.

Epstein Files

The documents are part of a broader release of millions of pages of records stemming from lawsuits involving Epstein’s victims and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. These files have progressively named hundreds of individuals, including global politicians, celebrities, and business leaders, who interacted with Epstein prior to his death in 2019.

Earlier reports have already detailed Epstein’s extensive travel to the Gulf region and his attempts to cultivate relationships with sovereign wealth funds and political elites. The inclusion of the Kaaba cloth fragments provides concrete evidence of the high-value cultural and religious symbols that circulated within his social orbit.

While the gifting of religious artifacts is not a criminal act, the documentation of these transactions is being used by investigators to map the social and financial support systems Epstein utilized. The files continue to provide a clearer picture of how Epstein leveraged unique gifts and high-level introductions to maintain influence across multiple continents.

As more documents are processed and released to the public, investigators expect to find further details regarding Epstein’s international dealings and the extent to which his network facilitated his activities.

