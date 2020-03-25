Coronavirus Outbreak: Celebrate Gudi Padwa at Home, Says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari(Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, Mar 25: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday asked people to celebrate Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of New Year in the state, indoors due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 101 as on Tuesday.

"Even as we are readying to celebrate Gudi Padwa and welcome the New Year, the state is passing through an unprecedented situation. The government is doing all that is required to tackle the situation. However the success of the efforts by the government depends on the complete cooperation from the people. I therefore appeal to the people to extend full cooperation to the government in tackling the situation," Koshyari said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Message on Gudi Padwa Says Stay at Home.

"Stay at home and be safe! May the New Year bring happiness, contentment, good health and prosperity to all. I also take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to the people on Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Samsar Padvo," he said on his message.