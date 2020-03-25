Coronavirus Outbreak: Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Message on Gudi Padwa Says Stay at Home

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: ANI)

Panaji, March 25: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged people to resolve to be responsible and stay at home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in his Gudi Padwa greetings to the state.

"The coronavirus has been a world pandemic. Let us resolve to be responsible and practice social distancing as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. Let's celebrate Gudi Padwa by staying at home," Sawant said in his public message. Sabarimala Temple Festival Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Lockdown in India.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had ordered "100 per cent curfew" in the state until March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.