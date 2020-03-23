Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat: 93 Violated Self-Quarantine Guidelines in 10 Days; COVID-19 Count Reaches 29, 1 Dead

CoronavirusOutbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, March 23: Amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in Gujarat, as many as 93 people violated guidelines for self-quarantine/self-isolation in the last 10 days, according to a report. The number of coronavirus cases is rising in the state. Eleven fresh cases were reported on Sunday, including a death, bringing the total number of cases to 29. Police have so far booked 10 people for allegedly flouting home quarantine/self-isolation rules and forced several others to stay indoors.

In the state, 433 people have been kept in government-quarantine, while 6,092 are in home-quarantine. On Sunday, cops in Ahmedabad registered an FIR against two people for deserting home quarantine and attending a birthday party. The accused had recently returned from Muscat and were asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. "However, when health department officials conducted a surprise check, the two were found attending a birthday party," a senior police officer of the Maninagar police station was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

There have been several incidents in Gujarat where authorities had to quarantine people. Reacting to such incidents, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel expressed concern and said surveillance will be heightened. On March 13, the Gujarat government notified the framing of COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the ambit of Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Act.

The regulations empower the health commissioner, municipal commissioners and district collectors or any other authorised officer by the health department to forcefully admit, retain, keep and isolate for a period of 14 days if a suspected patient resists or refuses hospital admission.