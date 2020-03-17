Coronavirus Outbreak: Travel of Passengers From Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India Banned Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus scanner at airports | (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 17: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Government of India prohibited the travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India till March 31, with immediate effect. The number of positive cases in India has increased tremendously over the last few days. The Health Ministry on Tuesday morning confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has mounted to 125.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit with 39 positive cases, including 3 foreigners. Kerala stands in second place with 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. The total number of passengers screened at the airport till March 17 is 13,19,363, the Health Ministry informed. Coronavirus Outbreak: 63-Year-Old Doctor, Who Treated 76-Year-Old Patient Who Died, Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Check ANI tweet:

Government of India prohibits travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India till 31st March, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/M1UK3jwLUn — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The Health Ministry imposed a ban on travellers from European Union, the European Free Trade Association and the United Kingdom recently. The travel ban will come into effect from 1200 hours GMT on March 18. According to the new travel advisory, no airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India.

In addition to this, there is a compulsory 14-day quarantine period for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. Both measures are expected to be temporary and will be in effect from March 18 to March 31.