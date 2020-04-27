Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 28,380, Death Toll Stands at 886 After 60 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 27: The Union Health Ministry on Monday evening informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached at 28,380. Among the details shared by the Union Ministry include that 21,132 active cases 886 people succumbed to coronavirus disease. Meanwhile, 6,381 people have recovered from the disease and one has migrated from India.

According to the details shared by the Union Health Ministry, 1463 new cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. As per to official data, this is the highest death toll reported in 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra continues to top the chart in the coronavirus list with 8068 cases and 342 deaths, followed by Gujarat which has reported 3301 cases and 151 deaths. ICMR Advisory Asks States Not to Use COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Procured From China's Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

Here's the list of states and their tally of coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1177 235 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 27 1 5 Bihar 277 56 2 6 Chandigarh 30 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 2918 877 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3301 313 151 11 Haryana 289 176 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 523 137 6 14 Jharkhand 82 13 3 15 Karnataka 511 188 20 16 Kerala 469 342 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2168 302 106 19 Maharashtra 8068 1188 342 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 108 35 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 313 71 18 26 Rajasthan 2185 518 41 27 Tamil Nadu 1885 1020 24 28 Telengana 1002 280 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1955 335 31 32 West Bengal 649 105 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 28380* 6362 886 *220 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an advisory to all states and union territories, asking them to discontinue the use of rapid test kits procured from China. The top medical body said the Centre would be facilitating the return of the kits to the China-based suppliers. The test kits were found to be failing the quality standards in the detailed evaluation conducted by ICMR.