Coronavirus Scare: Air India Flight From Pune to Delhi Gets Delayed by 4 Hours After a Chinese Passenger 'Vomits'

Air India Flight. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 7: An Air India flight from Pune to New Delhi was delayed by over four hours after a Chinese passenger fell ill during the flight. Following which, it created huge panic among the fellow co-passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to an Indian Express report, the 'unwell' passenger was de-boarded and admitted to the hospital.

The flight departed for Delhi Airport at about 12.11 pm. The Air India flight AI852 (Pune to Delhi) had a scheduled departure time of 7.40 am. Coronavirus has caused widespread fear across the world. The official death toll as of Thursday night of coronavirus has crossed 630. Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Busts Several Myths on Deadly Virus, Lists Protective Measures; Check Answers of FAQs Regarding 2019-nCoV.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department is observing 83 people across the state under home isolation for coronavirus symptoms, a health official said on Wednesday. On the other hand, several sectors which are directly dependent on Chinese imports have been badly affected due to coronavirus.

Other than China, the novel virus has infected people across the world. Kerala declared Coronavirus as a state disaster on Monday. The development came after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's directed. Kerala has so far reported three positive cases of Novel Coronavirus or the Wuhan virus. Over 70 people are under observation in Kerala.