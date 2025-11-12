New Delhi, November 12: An Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi received a bomb threat on Wednesday, prompting an immediate security response and activation of standard safety protocols, officials said. Following the development, a high alert was issued at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. "One of our flights to Varanasi received a security threat. In line with protocol, the airport was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated," an Air India Express spokesperson stated. Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Receives Bomb Threat, Completes Security Checks After Being Diverted to Riyadh.

The airline said that the flight landed safely and all passengers were deboarded without incident. "The flight landed safely, and all guests have been disembarked. The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed," the statement added. Sources said that in a separate incident, budget carrier IndiGo also received digital security alerts concerning five major airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram. Chennai: Deloitte Robotics Engineer Rene Joshilda Sent 21 Bomb Threat Emails Across 12 States, Claimed Air India AI171 Crash To Frame Man Who Rejected Her; Arrested.

Authorities are investigating the origin and credibility of both threats. Heightened security measures have been implemented across airports as a precautionary step. Earlier last week, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced major disruptions due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, impacting over 400 flights from various airlines, including Indigo, Air India, and others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).