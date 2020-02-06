Coronavirus Scare: India Bars Entry of Foreigners Who Have Been to China on or After January 15 by Air, Land or Sea

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, February 6: With the increasing fear around coronavirus and the rising death toll, India barred the entry of foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15 by air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders. The Immigration official said that all the visas issued to Chinese passport holders and e-visas issued before February 5 have been suspended with immediate effect.

According to an ANI tweet, the restrictions are, however, not applicable to Chinese passport holders of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The death toll has jumped past 500 in China with more than 28,018 confirmed cases. Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Shipping Industry Takes a Hit Due to Lockdown in China, Goods Lay Stranded.

Check ANI tweet:

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Several Indian industries have been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sectors that are heavily dependent on Chinese imports like mobile handset, pharmaceutical, automobile has been affected. In addition to this, the Surat diamond industry is also staring at huge loses in the coming two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.