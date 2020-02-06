Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Shipping Industry Takes a Hit Due to Lockdown in China, Goods Lay Stranded

Shipping Industry (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

China, February 6: The coronavirus outbreak has been a major reason for worry and other than the increasing death toll, several industries have been getting affected. The global shipping industry has been badly hit by the coronavirus spread. According to a CNN Business report, the shipping companies that carry goods from China to the rest of the world said that in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus they are reducing the number of seaborne vessels.

The report further mentions that 80 percent of the world goods trade by volume is carried by sea and China is one of the busiest container ports. From cars, machinery to apparel, everything is shipped in containers and therefore the disruption to the industry will have a far-reaching impact on other countries beyond China. Coronavirus: Surat Diamond Industry May Face Rs 8,000 Crore Loss in Next Two Months

The deadly coronavirus had killed more than 560 people and infected at least 28,000, mostly in China. The entire country has been shut in order to avoid the spread of the disease. As long as the scare will last, it will be difficult to move goods around the world.

Several vessels are lying in "floating quarantined zones," as Australia and Singapore refuse to allow ships that have called at Chinese ports to enter their own until the crew has been declared virus-free.