To Ensure coverage of all eligible identified persons from the most vulnerable & economically weakest sections of population under National Food Security Act assumes importance in view of current pandemic scenario of Covid-19.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has issued an advisory on 2nd June, 2021 to all States/UTs to launch a special drive to reach out, identify & issue NFSA ration cards to the most vulnerable and economically weakest sections of the population in urban and rural areas, by utilizing the available coverage under their respective NFSA limits. EDLI and EPFO Scheme: Family Pension to Be Given to Dependents of Those Who Lost Their Lives Due to COVID-19 Under ESIC.

The Department has called upon States/UTs to take measures to reach out to vulnerable and weakest sections of the society i.e. street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, rickshaw pullers among others.The operational responsibilities of identification of eligible persons/households under NFSA and issuance of ration cards to them rests with States/UTs.

