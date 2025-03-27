Mumbai, March 27: The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for ration card holders under the public distribution system, extending the deadline to March 31. Beneficiaries can complete the process via a new mobile app or with help from fair-price shop owners. Authorities urge citizens to complete e-KYC promptly. Let's learn how to complete the e-KYC process for ration cards via Mera e-KYC and the Aadhaar Face RD service app.

To address fingerprint authentication issues on e-PoS machines, authorities have introduced iris scanning for ration cardholders. Beneficiaries should visit their nearest ration shop for e-KYC verification. District Supply Officer Sarjerao Sonawane urges prompt completion.

Documents Required To Do Ration Card e-KYC

You will need your Aadhaar card to authenticate the e-KYC process. If visiting a ration shop, carry both your Aadhaar card and ration card.

How To Complete e-KYC Process for Ration Cards

The Mera eKYC app from the Google Play Store (not available on the Apple App Store) and install the AadhaarFaceRD app.

Open the app and allow location and camera access.

Select your state, union territory, or region.

Enter your Aadhaar number and tap Generate OTP.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and complete the captcha.

Your beneficiary details (name, home state, district, Aadhaar e-KYC status) will appear.

Tap Face e-KYC, accept the terms, and consent to share ration card details with UIDAI.

Tick the consent box, tap Proceed, and align your face within the on-screen circle for scanning.

Once completed, your e-KYC status will be updated on the screen.

How to Check Ration Card e-KYC Status

Open the Mera eKYC app and enter your location, Aadhaar number, OTP, and captcha.

Under Beneficiary Details, if the e-KYC status shows "Y", your verification is successful.

Authorities have confirmed that the March 31 deadline is final, and failing to complete e-KYC may lead to ration supply disruptions. Beneficiaries can complete the process online or visit a ration shop for offline verification.

