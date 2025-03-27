Mumbai, March 27: The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for ration card holders under the public distribution system, extending the deadline to March 31. Beneficiaries can complete the process via a new mobile app or with help from fair-price shop owners. Authorities urge citizens to complete e-KYC promptly. Let's learn how to complete the e-KYC process for ration cards via Mera e-KYC and the Aadhaar Face RD service app.
To address fingerprint authentication issues on e-PoS machines, authorities have introduced iris scanning for ration cardholders. Beneficiaries should visit their nearest ration shop for e-KYC verification. District Supply Officer Sarjerao Sonawane urges prompt completion. Non-Linking with Aadhaar Card 'Too Serious', SC Terms Cancellation of 3 Crore Ration Cards, Seeks Replies From Centre, States.
Documents Required To Do Ration Card e-KYC
You will need your Aadhaar card to authenticate the e-KYC process. If visiting a ration shop, carry both your Aadhaar card and ration card. Telangana Government To Issue New Ration Cards Eligible From January 26, Says State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.
How To Complete e-KYC Process for Ration Cards
- The Mera eKYC app from the Google Play Store (not available on the Apple App Store) and install the AadhaarFaceRD app.
- Open the app and allow location and camera access.
- Select your state, union territory, or region.
- Enter your Aadhaar number and tap Generate OTP.
- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and complete the captcha.
- Your beneficiary details (name, home state, district, Aadhaar e-KYC status) will appear.
- Tap Face e-KYC, accept the terms, and consent to share ration card details with UIDAI.
- Tick the consent box, tap Proceed, and align your face within the on-screen circle for scanning.
- Once completed, your e-KYC status will be updated on the screen.
How to Check Ration Card e-KYC Status
-
Open the Mera eKYC app and enter your location, Aadhaar number, OTP, and captcha.
-
Under Beneficiary Details, if the e-KYC status shows "Y", your verification is successful.
Authorities have confirmed that the March 31 deadline is final, and failing to complete e-KYC may lead to ration supply disruptions. Beneficiaries can complete the process online or visit a ration shop for offline verification.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).