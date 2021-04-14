Patna, April 14: A patient died owing to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in premises of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna on Tuesday. Speaking to news agency ANI, the deceased man's son said while the NMCH agreed to admit his COVID-19 positive father, they were made to wait for over an hour. Eventually, the man died before he could be hospitalised. Patna Medical College Hospital Declares Living COVID-19 Patient Dead, Family Finds Out at Crematorium Body Is of Someone Else.

"My father was COVID positive. Other hospitals refused to admit him, NMCH hospital agreed. They made us wait outside for 1.5 hours," the deceased man's son said. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey termed the incident "unfortunate" and said hospitals are burdened due to increase in fresh COVID-19 cases in recent days. Transport Vehicle Carrying COVID-19 Vaccine Breaks Down in Patna.

"Such an incident is unfortunate. For some days, number (COVID-19 cases) has increased in hospitals. Efforts are being made to improve the facilities," Mangal Pandey said. According to official figures, three leading hospitals in Patna - NMCH, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and AIIMS reported three COVID-19 deaths each on Tuesday.

According to an official of the health department, state capital Patna has the maximum number of cases in Bihar. The total active cases in Patna reached 6,756 on Tuesday morning, including 1,197 cases in the last 24 hours.

As the situation is worsening in Patna, the health department has appointed three senior IAS officers as OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of Patna AIIMS, PMCH and NMCH to closely monitor the situation and suggest state government to take initiatives accordingly.

