Belagavi, December 26: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the guidelines which will be formulated to manage the evolving Covid situation in the state won't impact day-to-today life and business of the people.

"The matter will be discussed in the cabinet. There is a need to create awareness among the people and administer booster doses. The mask should be worn compulsorily. The meeting will primarily focus on precautions and preventive measures," CM Bommai stated. COVID-19 Scare in India: China-Returnee Among 12 Passengers Test Positive for Coronavirus at Bengaluru Airport.

When asked whether strict rules will be in place, CM Bommai reiterated that the guidelines will be framed in such a way that normal life and business is not affected. Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that the variant was yet to be confirmed in connection with the case of a person returning from China testing positive. "He is being isolated at his home in Agra," he said.

"There is no such situation in the country over which the people should panic. There should not be a comparison with China. If precautions are taken that is enough. Our vaccination is good and effective as per the experts," he said. COVID-19 Scare in India: BF.7 Is Omicron With Mutations, Won’t Lead to Severe Disease, Say Experts.

CM Bommai also stated that he was leaving for New Delhi to attend a meeting to be chaired by BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also going to participate in the meeting.

The meeting would be held over the upcoming elections, cabinet expansion and other issues, which were left unfinished during his visit to New Delhi last time will also come up, CM Bommai stated.

