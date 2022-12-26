Bengaluru, December 26: The Karnataka Health department was concerned over the development of 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries testing positive for Covid at the KempeGowda International Airport Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, had tested positive for Covid at Bengaluru. The other 11 passengers came from high-risk countries. Four of them have been quarantined in a private hospital and the rest passengers have been kept in home quarantine. COVID-19 Scare in India: BF.7 Is Omicron With Mutations, Won’t Lead to Severe Disease, Say Experts.

All the samples have been sent to genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology and results were expected by Monday evening or Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

All the 12 were subjected to Covid tests after they arrived at the airport in the last three days, authorities said. The state health department was concerned over the development and was awaiting the results.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok stated on Monday that the new Covid guidelines would be released this evening or on Tuesday morning. Considering the evolving situation in the state, the government was conveying a high-level meeting this afternoon. India Doesn’t Need To Ban International Flights or Impose Lockdown Under Present Scenario, Say Experts.

Minister Ashok stated that the precautionary measures would be discussed in the meeting and there was no need to panic. Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar appealed to the people to wear masks at public and crowded places.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).